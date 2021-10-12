MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $402.70

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $402.70 and last traded at $402.96, with a volume of 119166 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $410.15.

MKTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on MarketAxess from $430.00 to $427.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James lowered their target price on MarketAxess from $530.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on MarketAxess from $483.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on MarketAxess from $459.00 to $441.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $526.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a PE ratio of 53.23 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $450.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $466.43.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.08. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 40.79%. The firm had revenue of $176.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 3rd. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.63%.

In other news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.02, for a total transaction of $253,600.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,950,734.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.05, for a total value of $121,762.50. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 5,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,909,149.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,902 shares of company stock valued at $8,631,608 in the last quarter. 2.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MKTX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in MarketAxess by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,588,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,663,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,190 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in MarketAxess by 13,403.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 606,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,019,000 after purchasing an additional 601,690 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,300,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $602,960,000 after acquiring an additional 128,893 shares during the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,307,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $606,226,000 after acquiring an additional 127,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 570,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,060,000 after acquiring an additional 96,688 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

