MarketPeak (PEAK) Achieves Market Cap of $2.11 Million

MarketPeak (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 12th. MarketPeak has a market capitalization of $2.11 million and approximately $223,122.00 worth of MarketPeak was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MarketPeak coin can now be bought for $0.24 or 0.00001797 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MarketPeak has traded 19.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.65 or 0.00044418 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $122.37 or 0.00220542 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001802 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.50 or 0.00094615 BTC.

MarketPeak Profile

MarketPeak (CRYPTO:PEAK) is a coin. MarketPeak’s total supply is 8,886,638 coins and its circulating supply is 8,886,290 coins. MarketPeak’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MarketPeak is marketpeak.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PEAKDEFI is a one-stop solution for taking control of decentralized finances. Native, in-wallet App for DeFi solutions for everyone. “

Buying and Selling MarketPeak

