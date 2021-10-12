Marks and Spencer Group (MKS) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Marks and Spencer Group (LON: MKS) in the last few weeks:

10/8/2021 – Marks and Spencer Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 215 ($2.81) price target on the stock.

10/8/2021 – Marks and Spencer Group had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

10/6/2021 – Marks and Spencer Group had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 210 ($2.74). They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

10/6/2021 – Marks and Spencer Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 172 ($2.25) to GBX 184 ($2.40). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/1/2021 – Marks and Spencer Group had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 215 ($2.81). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/9/2021 – Marks and Spencer Group had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

9/8/2021 – Marks and Spencer Group had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 215 ($2.81). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/25/2021 – Marks and Spencer Group is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 195 ($2.55) price target on the stock.

8/23/2021 – Marks and Spencer Group had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 195 ($2.55) to GBX 200 ($2.61). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/20/2021 – Marks and Spencer Group had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Shares of Marks and Spencer Group stock traded up GBX 3.95 ($0.05) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 176.70 ($2.31). 11,434,190 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,495,137. Marks and Spencer Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 86.45 ($1.13) and a 1-year high of GBX 194.75 ($2.54). The company has a market cap of £3.46 billion and a P/E ratio of -17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.05, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 172.49 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 159.90.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Â’Food on the Move' products.

