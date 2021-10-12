Marlin (POND) Trading 0.1% Lower Over Last Week

Marlin (CURRENCY:POND) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 12th. Marlin has a total market capitalization of $66.27 million and approximately $19.68 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Marlin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0899 or 0.00000161 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Marlin has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001794 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001974 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.98 or 0.00062727 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $69.03 or 0.00123777 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.12 or 0.00077318 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55,608.68 or 0.99710857 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,456.86 or 0.06198434 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Marlin

Marlin’s genesis date was December 21st, 2020. Marlin’s total supply is 3,184,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 736,908,424 coins. Marlin’s official website is www.marlin.pro . The Reddit community for Marlin is https://reddit.com/r/marlinprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Marlin is medium.com/marlin-protocol . Marlin’s official Twitter account is @marlinprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Marlin is an open protocol designed to provide high-performance programmable network infrastructure for DeFi and Web 3.0 “

Marlin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marlin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Marlin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Marlin using one of the exchanges listed above.

