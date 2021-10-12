Marquee Raine Acquisition (NASDAQ:MRAC) Stock Price Up 16.4%

Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MRAC) shares rose 16.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.04 and last traded at $11.27. Approximately 9,619 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 623,976 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.68.
MRAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on shares of Marquee Raine Acquisition in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marquee Raine Acquisition from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Marquee Raine Acquisition in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.90.
About Marquee Raine Acquisition (NASDAQ:MRAC)
Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.
