Marquee Raine Acquisition (NASDAQ:MRAC) Stock Price Up 16.4%

Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MRAC) shares rose 16.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.04 and last traded at $11.27. Approximately 9,619 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 623,976 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.68.

MRAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on shares of Marquee Raine Acquisition in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marquee Raine Acquisition from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Marquee Raine Acquisition in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.90.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Marquee Raine Acquisition by 120.5% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,898,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,693,000 after buying an additional 1,583,973 shares in the last quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Marquee Raine Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $19,402,000. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in Marquee Raine Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $13,832,000. Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marquee Raine Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $13,832,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. grew its stake in Marquee Raine Acquisition by 4.2% during the second quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,375,000 after buying an additional 50,400 shares in the last quarter. 60.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

