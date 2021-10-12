Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,255 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $15,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MMC. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 78.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 188.9% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 193.5% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

MMC stock opened at $156.82 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $155.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.42. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.11 and a 12 month high of $162.26. The company has a market cap of $79.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.33. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.06%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $171.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.54.

In related news, Director Morton O. Schapiro sold 9,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.18, for a total value of $1,426,880.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

