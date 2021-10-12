Martinrea International (MRE) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Martinrea International (TSE: MRE):

10/8/2021 – Martinrea International had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at TD Securities. They now have a C$16.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$17.00.

10/7/2021 – Martinrea International had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$16.00 to C$17.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

10/7/2021 – Martinrea International had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$19.00 to C$17.50.

9/30/2021 – Martinrea International had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Pi Financial.

9/28/2021 – Martinrea International had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$18.00 to C$17.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/22/2021 – Martinrea International had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$14.00 to C$13.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

TSE MRE opened at C$11.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$949.76 million and a PE ratio of 6.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$11.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$12.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.68, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Martinrea International Inc. has a 1-year low of C$9.79 and a 1-year high of C$16.27.

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$884.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$960.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Martinrea International Inc. will post 2.3200001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, ladder frames, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

