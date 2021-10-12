Martinrea International (MRE) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Martinrea International (TSE: MRE):
- 10/8/2021 – Martinrea International had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at TD Securities. They now have a C$16.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$17.00.
- 10/7/2021 – Martinrea International had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$16.00 to C$17.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.
- 10/7/2021 – Martinrea International had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$19.00 to C$17.50.
- 9/30/2021 – Martinrea International had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Pi Financial.
- 9/28/2021 – Martinrea International had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$18.00 to C$17.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 9/22/2021 – Martinrea International had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$14.00 to C$13.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.
TSE MRE opened at C$11.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$949.76 million and a PE ratio of 6.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$11.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$12.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.68, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Martinrea International Inc. has a 1-year low of C$9.79 and a 1-year high of C$16.27.
Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$884.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$960.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Martinrea International Inc. will post 2.3200001 EPS for the current fiscal year.
