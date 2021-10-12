Marubeni (OTCMKTS:MARUY) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $82.88

Marubeni Co. (OTCMKTS:MARUY) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.88 and traded as high as $85.15. Marubeni shares last traded at $84.85, with a volume of 2,117 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently commented on MARUY. Mizuho raised shares of Marubeni from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marubeni from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd.

Get Marubeni alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.88 and its 200-day moving average is $85.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a PE ratio of 5.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.04.

Marubeni (OTCMKTS:MARUY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The conglomerate reported $5.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Marubeni had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The company had revenue of $19.50 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marubeni Co. will post 17.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Marubeni (OTCMKTS:MARUY)

Marubeni Corp. engages in the business of importing and exporting services. It operates through the following segments: Food & Consumer Products; Chemical & Forest Products; Energy & Metals; Transportation & Industrial Machinery; Power Projects & Plant; and Others. The Food & Consumer Products segment engages in the manufacture and trade of all food products including feed grains, soybeans, wheat, sugar, processed foods, beverages, and their raw materials, foodstuffs for professional use, and agricultural, seafood and livestock products.

Featured Article: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for Marubeni Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marubeni and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.