Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 284,753 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,536 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.12% of Masco worth $16,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 267.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 493 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Masco by 85.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 548 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Masco in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masco during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 627.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 727 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Masco alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on MAS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Masco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Masco from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Masco in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.57.

Shares of NYSE:MAS opened at $56.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.25. Masco Co. has a 52-week low of $51.53 and a 52-week high of $68.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.17.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Masco had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 379.98%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.13%.

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $582,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,506,374.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Masco Profile

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

Further Reading: What is channel trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.