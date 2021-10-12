Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Acquires 54,062 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 98.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,150 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,062 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $52,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 218.8% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 124.0% during the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 588.9% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 80.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AVGO shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Sunday, September 5th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $478.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Summit Insights cut shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $554.00 to $564.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $549.52.

In related news, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.83, for a total transaction of $1,502,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 152 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $489.54 per share, for a total transaction of $74,410.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,271 shares of company stock worth $12,692,042. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $492.34 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $490.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $475.28. The company has a market cap of $202.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.92. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $344.42 and a 52-week high of $510.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 44.27%. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were paid a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

