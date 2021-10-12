Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Boosts Holdings in Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,001,988 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,145,016 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 3.95% of Paya worth $55,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PAYA. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Paya by 43.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,982,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,691,000 after acquiring an additional 904,409 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Paya during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $830,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Paya in the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Paya by 1,507.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 64,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 60,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Paya by 4.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 543,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,960,000 after buying an additional 22,564 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PAYA stock opened at $9.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 0.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.70. Paya Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $8.99 and a one year high of $15.00.

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $63.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.88 million. Analysts forecast that Paya Holdings Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PAYA. Truist initiated coverage on Paya in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities started coverage on Paya in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Paya in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paya from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Paya in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paya currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.40.

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

