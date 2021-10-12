Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Boosts Stock Holdings in EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,190,309 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 666,664 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 2.64% of EVO Payments worth $60,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVOP. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC bought a new stake in EVO Payments in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EVO Payments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 19.9% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of EVO Payments during the first quarter valued at approximately $319,000. 56.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded EVO Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

In other news, CEO James G. Kelly sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total transaction of $264,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

EVOP opened at $21.55 on Tuesday. EVO Payments, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.45 and a twelve month high of $31.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.72, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.71.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. EVO Payments had a net margin of 2.00% and a negative return on equity of 8.26%. The company had revenue of $122.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. EVO Payments’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EVO Payments, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

EVO Payments Profile

EVO Payments, Inc is a holding company, which provides payments technology and services. It offers payment and commerce solutions. The firm operates through the Americas and Europe geographical segments. The Americas segment is composed of the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The Europe segment includes operations in the Czech Republic, Germany, Ireland, Poland, Spain, and the United Kingdom, as well as supporting merchants in France, Austria, Italy, the Nordics, and other Central and Eastern European.

