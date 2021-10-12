Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Buys 14,999 Shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,803,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,999 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 2.19% of CNO Financial Group worth $66,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 16,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 15.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in CNO Financial Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 109,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 7.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the period. 97.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CNO Financial Group stock opened at $25.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.05 and a 52-week high of $27.89.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 6.87%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 20.55%.

Several analysts have commented on CNO shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of CNO Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

CNO Financial Group Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

