Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Buys 180,153 Shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,081,808 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after buying an additional 180,153 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.81% of Performance Food Group worth $52,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Performance Food Group by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,394,256 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $164,588,000 after purchasing an additional 564,620 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Performance Food Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,973,668 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $171,313,000 after purchasing an additional 14,953 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Performance Food Group by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,662,670 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $129,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,065 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Performance Food Group by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,392,397 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $137,826,000 after purchasing an additional 190,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Performance Food Group by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,114,605 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $121,822,000 after purchasing an additional 172,661 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PFGC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Performance Food Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Raymond James cut Performance Food Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays began coverage on Performance Food Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research cut Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Performance Food Group from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.44.

In other Performance Food Group news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total transaction of $491,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Matthew C. Flanigan bought 2,000 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.71 per share, for a total transaction of $89,420.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 23,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,778.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,677 shares of company stock valued at $2,005,825. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Performance Food Group stock opened at $46.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Performance Food Group has a 12 month low of $31.69 and a 12 month high of $59.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.64. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 161.83 and a beta of 1.71.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The food distribution company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 0.13%. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.86) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

