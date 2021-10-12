Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Cuts Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 465,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,673 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $62,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in The Procter & Gamble by 566,378.0% during the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,340,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,041,000 after buying an additional 13,338,202 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $989,563,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,715,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,108,666 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 35.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,631,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 27,777.8% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,575,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565,834 shares during the last quarter. 62.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PG opened at $142.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $345.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $143.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.49. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $121.54 and a fifty-two week high of $147.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.80%. The business had revenue of $18.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 61.48%.

In other news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 207,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.43, for a total value of $29,483,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total value of $218,628.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 748,024 shares of company stock valued at $106,760,698. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist upped their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Sunday, September 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.79.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

