Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Cuts Stock Holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its position in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 15.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,330,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 440,342 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.74% of Exelixis worth $42,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EXEL. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 1,035.4% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 3,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelixis alerts:

EXEL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Exelixis from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

In other news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total transaction of $509,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Peter Lamb sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $1,014,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 140,000 shares of company stock worth $2,571,400 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

EXEL opened at $21.67 on Tuesday. Exelixis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.19 and a 1-year high of $25.77. The company has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 74.72, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.99.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.25. Exelixis had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $385.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.31 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

Recommended Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.