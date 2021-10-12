Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Cuts Stock Position in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its position in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 411,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,318 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.10% of IHS Markit worth $46,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of IHS Markit by 603.0% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 144,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,948,000 after buying an additional 123,621 shares during the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC grew its position in IHS Markit by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 1,062,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,707,000 after purchasing an additional 171,043 shares during the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors grew its position in IHS Markit by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 46,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in IHS Markit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $295,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in IHS Markit by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 140,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,784,000 after purchasing an additional 16,891 shares during the last quarter. 88.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INFO stock opened at $118.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.82. The company has a market capitalization of $47.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.83 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 12 month low of $78.64 and a 12 month high of $125.23.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. IHS Markit had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on INFO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $141.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.00.

In related news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total value of $1,659,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

