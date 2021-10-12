Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Decreases Stock Holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,929 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.49% of Vail Resorts worth $61,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MTN. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. grew its position in Vail Resorts by 2.4% in the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Vail Resorts by 15.1% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Vail Resorts by 4.5% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

In related news, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 2,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.26, for a total value of $825,516.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James C. O’donnell sold 4,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.73, for a total value of $1,605,915.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,186 shares of company stock valued at $2,826,789 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTN stock opened at $339.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.64 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $310.55 and its 200 day moving average is $314.13. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $227.34 and a 1-year high of $353.90.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported ($3.49) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.53) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $204.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.24 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 7.40%. Vail Resorts’s revenue was up 164.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($3.82) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.34%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MTN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Vail Resorts from $298.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $360.00 to $367.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Vail Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Vail Resorts from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $313.92.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation company, and mountain resort golf courses.

Read More: Index Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN).

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.