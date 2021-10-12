Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Grows Stake in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,225,952 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 645,445 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 1.46% of Certara worth $63,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Certara in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Certara in the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Certara in the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Certara by 131.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Certara during the second quarter valued at $146,000. 30.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CERT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Certara from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Certara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERT opened at $33.51 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.17. Certara, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.75 and a 52-week high of $41.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 5.82 and a quick ratio of 5.82.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $70.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.69 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Certara, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jieun W. Choe sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 3,000 shares of Certara stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total transaction of $78,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,707,772 shares of company stock worth $620,511,149 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

About Certara

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

