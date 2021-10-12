Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $48.19 Million Holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 953,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 101,642 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 1.08% of National Storage Affiliates Trust worth $48,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $258,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 25.7% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,788 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.5% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,126,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $208,620,000 after purchasing an additional 102,359 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $640,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,630,000. 71.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NSA opened at $54.78 on Tuesday. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52-week low of $32.51 and a 52-week high of $59.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.78 and a 200 day moving average of $50.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 71.14 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 16.73%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is 95.91%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NSA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.50 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

