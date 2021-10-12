Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $49.65 Million Stock Position in WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its position in WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,007,396 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 23,357 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 5.35% of WisdomTree Investments worth $49,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $652,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 162,684 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 27,163 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,595,673 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $22,292,000 after acquiring an additional 542,952 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on WETF. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on WisdomTree Investments from $7.25 to $6.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded WisdomTree Investments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded WisdomTree Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WisdomTree Investments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.82.

In other WisdomTree Investments news, Director Frank Salerno sold 10,024 shares of WisdomTree Investments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.89, for a total value of $59,041.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

WisdomTree Investments stock opened at $5.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The company has a market capitalization of $828.74 million, a PE ratio of 61.56 and a beta of 1.81. WisdomTree Investments, Inc. has a one year low of $3.41 and a one year high of $7.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.33.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The asset manager reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. WisdomTree Investments had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 6.74%. The firm had revenue of $77.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that WisdomTree Investments, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. WisdomTree Investments’s payout ratio is 48.00%.

WisdomTree Investments Company Profile

WisdomTree Investments, Inc operates as an asset management company that focuses on Exchange Traded Products (ETPs). It distributes ETPs within the asset management industry, including brokerage firms, registered investment advisors, institutional investors, private wealth managers and discount brokers.

