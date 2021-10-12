Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $51.11 Million Stake in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) by 19.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,200,361 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 194,203 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 1.44% of PagerDuty worth $51,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PD. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 85.6% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 211.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 63.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of PagerDuty during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 627.3% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the period. 96.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on PagerDuty from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on PagerDuty from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on PagerDuty from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on PagerDuty from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on PagerDuty from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.85.

In other PagerDuty news, CRO Dave Justice sold 1,362 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.23, for a total transaction of $62,965.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,182 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total value of $3,030,008.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 161,624 shares of company stock worth $7,045,545. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PD stock opened at $39.33 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.35. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of -34.20 and a beta of 1.30. PagerDuty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.90 and a fifty-two week high of $58.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.48.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 27.60% and a negative net margin of 38.90%. The company had revenue of $67.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. PagerDuty’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

