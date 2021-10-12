Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $55.01 Million Position in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,278,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 917,930 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 1.03% of JetBlue Airways worth $55,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 1,693.5% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,224 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

NASDAQ:JBLU opened at $15.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 1.62. JetBlue Airways Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.96 and a fifty-two week high of $21.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.37.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.09. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 28.27% and a negative return on equity of 41.70%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.02) earnings per share. JetBlue Airways’s revenue was up 597.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JBLU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JetBlue Airways currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.77.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

Recommended Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBLU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU).

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.