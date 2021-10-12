Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $59.10 Million Stake in Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its holdings in Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,314,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,101 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 1.19% of Atotech worth $59,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATC. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Atotech in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Atotech in the first quarter valued at $100,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Atotech in the first quarter valued at about $135,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in Atotech during the 2nd quarter worth about $191,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Atotech during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ATC opened at $23.76 on Tuesday. Atotech Limited has a 12 month low of $17.00 and a 12 month high of $26.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Atotech (NYSE:ATC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $376.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.45 million. Atotech had a negative return on equity of 1.20% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Atotech Limited will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ATC shares. CL King began coverage on shares of Atotech in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group downgraded Atotech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Atotech from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Atotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Atotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $30.50 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.80.

Atotech Profile

Atotech Limited, a chemicals technology company, provides specialty electroplating and surface finishing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics (EL) and General Metal Finishing (GMF). The EL segment manufactures and supplies chemistry, production equipment, and services to the electronics industry, which include printed circuit board manufacturers, package substrate makers, and semiconductor companies.

