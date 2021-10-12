Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $60.16 Million Stock Position in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its holdings in shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) by 13.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 953,385 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 153,673 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 2.07% of Cryoport worth $60,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Cryoport during the first quarter worth $35,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Cryoport in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,952 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cryoport by 500.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cryoport in the first quarter valued at about $208,000. 87.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CYRX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Cryoport from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Cryoport from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Cryoport in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cryoport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.50.

In other news, major shareholder Freeze Parent L.P. Blackstone sold 335,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $20,100,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Robert Stefanovich sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total value of $2,701,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,318,360.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 420,574 shares of company stock worth $25,141,761 over the last three months. 10.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CYRX opened at $65.80 on Tuesday. Cryoport, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.10 and a 52-week high of $84.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 10.49 and a current ratio of 10.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of -34.63 and a beta of 0.89.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $56.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.23 million. Cryoport had a negative net margin of 18.85% and a positive return on equity of 2.35%. Analysts predict that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

