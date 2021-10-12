Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $61.39 Million Holdings in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,253,171 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,829 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 4.86% of Zumiez worth $61,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Zumiez by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,500 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zumiez by 4.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,587,679 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $153,911,000 after buying an additional 143,586 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 41,129 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $1,763,000 after buying an additional 9,473 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Zumiez by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,555 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Zumiez by 102.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,458 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 13,406 shares during the last quarter. 80.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ZUMZ stock opened at $39.53 on Tuesday. Zumiez Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.77 and a 12 month high of $52.00. The company has a market capitalization of $994.73 million, a P/E ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.61.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $268.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.51 million. Zumiez had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 10.63%. Zumiez’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Zumiez Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

ZUMZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Zumiez from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Pivotal Research cut their price target on Zumiez from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Zumiez from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zumiez from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zumiez presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.33.

In related news, Director Holmes Kalen sold 2,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.19, for a total value of $109,767.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zumiez, Inc engages in retailing of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hardgoods including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D.

