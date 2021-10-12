Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $64.25 Million Holdings in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,314,518 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 202,090 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 2.07% of 8X8 worth $64,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGHT. Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in 8X8 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,568,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in 8X8 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,383,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of 8X8 by 3.6% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 43,368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of 8X8 during the second quarter worth $284,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of 8X8 by 2.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 776,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,565,000 after purchasing an additional 15,318 shares during the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EGHT shares. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 8X8 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 8X8 currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.50.

In related news, SVP Matthew Zinn sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total value of $25,203.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,820,674.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Dejan Deklich sold 10,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.45, for a total value of $254,907.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 62,101 shares of company stock valued at $1,555,878 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:EGHT opened at $22.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. 8×8, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.52 and a twelve month high of $39.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.28 and a 200-day moving average of $26.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.53 and a beta of 1.13.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.24. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 29.99% and a negative return on equity of 80.05%. The firm had revenue of $148.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About 8X8

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

