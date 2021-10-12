Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $65.43 Million Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,830,053 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,816 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.32% of Halliburton worth $65,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Halliburton by 99.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,325,839 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $377,453,000 after purchasing an additional 8,131,429 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 1,392.9% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,408,289 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $94,603,000 after purchasing an additional 4,113,002 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 106.0% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,620,113 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $163,528,000 after buying an additional 3,920,666 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Halliburton by 7.5% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 38,467,020 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $889,358,000 after buying an additional 2,675,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Halliburton by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,421,783 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $310,311,000 after buying an additional 1,994,746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

HAL stock opened at $24.68 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.46 and its 200 day moving average is $21.45. The stock has a market cap of $21.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.26 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $10.99 and a 1-year high of $25.50.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Halliburton had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.69%.

HAL has been the subject of several analyst reports. COKER & PALMER upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. HSBC raised shares of Halliburton from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $15.80 to $18.20 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Halliburton from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Halliburton from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.22.

In other news, Director Murry Gerber sold 44,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $861,924.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

