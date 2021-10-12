Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Purchases 10,274 Shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 612,241 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 10,274 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 1.51% of Bank of Hawaii worth $51,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,414,879 shares of the bank’s stock worth $216,109,000 after acquiring an additional 687,337 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,811,072 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $250,526,000 after buying an additional 312,013 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,416,393 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,288,000 after buying an additional 201,596 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the 1st quarter valued at $3,854,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 214,476 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,194,000 after buying an additional 34,752 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday.

Bank of Hawaii stock opened at $81.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.17. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 1 year low of $53.00 and a 1 year high of $99.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.27.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The firm had revenue of $167.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. This is a positive change from Bank of Hawaii’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.54%.

In related news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.16, for a total transaction of $496,823.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dean Y. Shigemura sold 5,833 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.94, for a total transaction of $495,455.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,000 shares of company stock worth $4,548,638 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers financial products and services to consumers and small businesses.

