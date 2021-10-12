Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Purchases 103,515 Shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,187,012 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,515 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.92% of Bank OZK worth $50,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OZK. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Bank OZK by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 9,265,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,784 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Bank OZK by 323.0% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 284,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,606,000 after acquiring an additional 216,953 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Bank OZK by 82.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 379,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,492,000 after acquiring an additional 171,677 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Bank OZK by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,403,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,320,000 after acquiring an additional 145,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Bank OZK by 114.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 223,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,126,000 after acquiring an additional 119,429 shares in the last quarter. 81.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Bank OZK from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.29.

OZK stock opened at $43.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.78. Bank OZK has a 52-week low of $21.45 and a 52-week high of $45.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $268.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.35 million. Bank OZK had a net margin of 44.62% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is currently 50.44%.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

