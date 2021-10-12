Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Purchases 109,609 Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,021,661 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,609 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.37% of Pembina Pipeline worth $64,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBA. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $267,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 2.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 480,304 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $13,852,000 after purchasing an additional 11,980 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the first quarter worth $583,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the first quarter valued at $12,217,000. Finally, SL Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 16.2% in the second quarter. SL Advisors LLC now owns 29,388 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. 52.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PBA stock opened at $32.99 on Tuesday. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a one year low of $20.09 and a one year high of $34.25. The firm has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.98, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.38.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter. Pembina Pipeline had a positive return on equity of 9.58% and a negative net margin of 4.83%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.00%. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is 136.05%.

PBA has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. TD Securities assumed coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC raised Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.50.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

