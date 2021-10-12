Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Raises Stake in Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,289,286 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 366,036 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 1.09% of Diversey worth $58,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Diversey in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Diversey during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Diversey in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Diversey by 139.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,586 shares during the period. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Diversey during the 1st quarter valued at $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Diversey stock opened at $16.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. Diversey Holdings, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $13.50 and a 12 month high of $18.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.54.

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $650.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $668.14 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Diversey Holdings, Ltd. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Diversey in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diversey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diversey has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Institutional, and Food and Beverage. The company manufactures, markets, and sells infection prevention and personal care products; floor and building care chemicals; kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals, and machines; dosing and dispensing equipment; and floor care machines to healthcare, education, food service, retail and grocery, hospitality, and building service contractor industries.

