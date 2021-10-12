Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 132,041 Shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its holdings in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,284,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 132,041 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 1.33% of New Jersey Resources worth $50,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 195,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,724,000 after purchasing an additional 6,461 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in New Jersey Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,528,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in New Jersey Resources by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,516,317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,570,000 after buying an additional 294,246 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in New Jersey Resources by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 24,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 651,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,793,000 after purchasing an additional 125,423 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Get New Jersey Resources alerts:

NYSE NJR opened at $37.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.88. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $27.93 and a 52 week high of $44.41.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $367.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.53 million. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 8.02%. The company’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is 70.39%.

NJR has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet cut shares of New Jersey Resources from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of New Jersey Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, New Jersey Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.60.

New Jersey Resources Profile

New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: New Jersey Natural Gas, NJR Clean Energy Ventures, NJR Energy Services, NJR Midstream, and NJR Home Services.

Read More: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for New Jersey Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Jersey Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.