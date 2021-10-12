Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 16,267 Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 570,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16,267 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.12% of Thomson Reuters worth $56,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 1,144,855.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 457,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,106,000 after purchasing an additional 457,942 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Thomson Reuters by 562.7% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 6,623 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Thomson Reuters by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 827,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,474,000 after acquiring an additional 58,665 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Thomson Reuters by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 7.7% during the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 21.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRI opened at $114.37 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $114.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.73. The firm has a market cap of $56.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.45. Thomson Reuters Co. has a twelve month low of $77.10 and a twelve month high of $120.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 111.93%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.04%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities raised Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.60.

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

