Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 195,190 Shares of ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its position in shares of ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,697,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195,190 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 1.80% of ThredUp worth $49,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of ThredUp during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of ThredUp during the second quarter valued at about $145,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of ThredUp during the first quarter valued at about $233,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ThredUp during the second quarter valued at about $311,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ThredUp during the first quarter valued at about $256,000. Institutional investors own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

Get ThredUp alerts:

NASDAQ:TDUP opened at $20.38 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.08. ThredUp Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.23 and a 52 week high of $31.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $59.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.20 million. Sell-side analysts expect that ThredUp Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Trinity Tvl X, Llc sold 1,072,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $24,844,195.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Anthony Salvatore Marino sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total transaction of $624,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,223,514 shares of company stock worth $28,158,566.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of ThredUp from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of ThredUp from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of ThredUp in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of ThredUp in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of ThredUp in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ThredUp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.82.

ThredUp Profile

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

Recommended Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for ThredUp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ThredUp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.