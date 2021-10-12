Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 29,819 Shares of Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its stake in Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,326,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,819 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 1.88% of Pactiv Evergreen worth $50,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTVE. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Pactiv Evergreen by 73.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Pactiv Evergreen in the first quarter valued at about $134,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Pactiv Evergreen in the first quarter valued at about $150,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Pactiv Evergreen by 43.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Pactiv Evergreen in the first quarter valued at about $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Pactiv Evergreen alerts:

PTVE stock opened at $12.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.88 and a 200-day moving average of $14.17. Pactiv Evergreen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.57 and a fifty-two week high of $19.61.

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Pactiv Evergreen had a positive return on equity of 11.98% and a negative net margin of 2.66%. Equities analysts expect that Pactiv Evergreen Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Pactiv Evergreen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.17%.

PTVE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pactiv Evergreen from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Pactiv Evergreen in a report on Friday, August 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Pactiv Evergreen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Pactiv Evergreen in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Pactiv Evergreen from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.86.

Pactiv Evergreen Company Profile

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, and other products.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Pactiv Evergreen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pactiv Evergreen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.