Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 6,157 Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its holdings in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 596,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,157 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 1.80% of ExlService worth $63,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of ExlService by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 38,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in ExlService by 51.7% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,739,000 after buying an additional 6,568 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ExlService by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 463,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,790,000 after buying an additional 16,942 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of ExlService during the 1st quarter worth about $272,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ExlService by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 183,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares during the last quarter. 95.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 2,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.11, for a total transaction of $327,595.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Garen K. Staglin acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $108.79 per share, for a total transaction of $271,975.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,399 shares in the company, valued at $3,415,897.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

EXLS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on ExlService from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ExlService in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.50.

EXLS opened at $123.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $121.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.36. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.76 and a 1 year high of $128.27.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $275.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.67 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 11.55%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

