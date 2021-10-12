MassRoots, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSRT) Short Interest Update

MassRoots, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSRT) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decrease of 92.8% from the September 15th total of 62,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,947,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of MSRT remained flat at $$0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 1,998,029 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,810,353. MassRoots has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.04.
About MassRoots
Recommended Story: Price Target
Receive News & Ratings for MassRoots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MassRoots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.