Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Purchased by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 289,756 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,469 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for 1.5% of Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $105,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MA traded up $0.57 on Tuesday, reaching $347.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,797,031. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $281.20 and a 1 year high of $401.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $353.74 and its 200 day moving average is $366.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $343.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a return on equity of 109.48% and a net margin of 43.22%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.37%.

MA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Compass Point upped their price objective on Mastercard from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $482.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $418.48.

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 7,838 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total value of $3,020,921.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,831,734.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Ajay Banga sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.34, for a total transaction of $23,420,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 857,580 shares of company stock valued at $323,022,412. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

