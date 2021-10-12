Mate (MATE) Price Down 32.8% This Week

Mate (CURRENCY:MATE) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. One Mate coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000341 BTC on exchanges. Mate has a total market cap of $510,552.89 and approximately $145,683.00 worth of Mate was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Mate has traded down 32.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001805 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.99 or 0.00061336 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $68.40 or 0.00123420 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.51 or 0.00076697 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55,707.65 or 1.00514681 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,448.01 or 0.06221321 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Mate Profile

Mate’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,699,727 coins. Mate’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Mate

