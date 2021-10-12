Mathew Edwards Purchases 278,271 Shares of Think Childcare Group (ASX:TNK) Stock

Think Childcare Group (ASX:TNK) insider Mathew Edwards purchased 278,271 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$3.19 ($2.28) per share, for a total transaction of A$887,684.49 ($634,060.35).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 539.82, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

The company also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.52%. Think Childcare Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.

Think Childcare Group provides childcare services under the Nido brand in Australia. The company offers full or part-time care services for babies, toddlers, and young children. It owns and manages approximately 78 centers. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Drummoyne, Australia.

