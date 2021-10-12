Mattel Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:MAT)

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 13,048 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 405% compared to the typical volume of 2,586 call options.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mattel in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Mattel during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mattel during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Mattel by 101.1% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Mattel by 105.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

MAT has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Mattel from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet downgraded Mattel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Mattel from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Mattel from $28.50 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mattel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.10.

NASDAQ:MAT traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $19.06. The stock had a trading volume of 75,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,540,833. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.70 and a 200 day moving average of $20.58. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 1.51. Mattel has a 12-month low of $12.20 and a 12-month high of $23.31.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $885.39 million. Mattel had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 89.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Mattel will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

About Mattel

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

