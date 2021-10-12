Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR) to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Matterport’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.08). The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Matterport will report full-year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.21). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.19). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Matterport.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $29.50 million during the quarter.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Matterport in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on Matterport in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Matterport in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a C$20.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Matterport from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Matterport in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Matterport currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.40.

MTTR stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,518,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,216,040. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.51. Matterport has a 1 year low of $10.45 and a 1 year high of $28.00.

Matterport Company Profile

Matterport Inc is a spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world. Matterport Inc, formerly known as Gores Holdings VI, is based in SUNNYVALE, Calif.

