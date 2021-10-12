MAX Exchange Token Trading Up 3.1% This Week (MAX)

MAX Exchange Token (CURRENCY:MAX) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 12th. Over the last week, MAX Exchange Token has traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One MAX Exchange Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.41 or 0.00000734 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MAX Exchange Token has a total market capitalization of $750,785.12 and approximately $108,745.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MAX Exchange Token alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,179.96 or 0.99865192 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.77 or 0.00060026 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $180.34 or 0.00320576 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.67 or 0.00223385 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $305.73 or 0.00543460 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00004479 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00009519 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002597 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001085 BTC.

About MAX Exchange Token

MAX Exchange Token (MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 309,951,620 coins and its circulating supply is 1,818,551 coins. The official website for MAX Exchange Token is max.maicoin.com . MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Buying and Selling MAX Exchange Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAX Exchange Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MAX Exchange Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MAX Exchange Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MAX Exchange Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MAX Exchange Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.