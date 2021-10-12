Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Trading 5.7% Higher

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN) traded up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.92 and last traded at $18.92. 8,921 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 600,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.90.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Raymond James lowered shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Maxeon Solar Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.60.

Get Maxeon Solar Technologies alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.97 and its 200-day moving average is $18.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $645.74 million, a P/E ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 1.51.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.42) by ($0.57). Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 39.67% and a negative net margin of 22.70%. The business had revenue of $175.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.80 million. On average, analysts predict that Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. will post -5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 67.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 30,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 12,230 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies during the second quarter worth about $608,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies during the second quarter worth about $260,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 243.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,987,000 after buying an additional 98,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 33.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,112,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,696,000 after buying an additional 781,674 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.63% of the company’s stock.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:MAXN)

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Maxeon Solar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxeon Solar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.