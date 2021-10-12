MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) will post earnings per share of $0.62 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for MaxLinear’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.63 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.62. MaxLinear reported earnings per share of $0.32 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 93.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MaxLinear will report full-year earnings of $2.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $2.41. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.96. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow MaxLinear.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $205.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.13 million. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 18.89%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MaxLinear from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of MaxLinear in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MaxLinear has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.10.

Shares of MXL stock traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $46.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,143. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.02 and a 200 day moving average of $42.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of -59.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. MaxLinear has a 12-month low of $23.42 and a 12-month high of $55.00.

In other news, insider Curtis Ling sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total value of $1,484,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 985,009 shares in the company, valued at $48,748,095.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Brendan Walsh sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total transaction of $525,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 156,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,246,776.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 14,826 shares of company stock valued at $754,807 and have sold 189,636 shares valued at $9,576,193. Corporate insiders own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,424,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $315,448,000 after purchasing an additional 70,094 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 1.0% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,571,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $155,794,000 after purchasing an additional 45,770 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in MaxLinear by 101.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,617,024 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,708,000 after buying an additional 812,924 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in MaxLinear by 6.1% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,469,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,435,000 after buying an additional 84,514 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in MaxLinear by 0.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,407,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,794,000 after buying an additional 7,566 shares during the period. 82.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MaxLinear Company Profile

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

