MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) to report $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for MaxLinear’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.62 and the highest is $0.63. MaxLinear reported earnings of $0.32 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 93.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MaxLinear will report full-year earnings of $2.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $2.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.96. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow MaxLinear.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.20. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 18.89% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $205.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.13 million.

MXL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital upped their target price on MaxLinear from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on MaxLinear from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on MaxLinear from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut MaxLinear from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on MaxLinear from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MaxLinear presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.10.

NYSE:MXL traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $46.10. 18,817 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 560,143. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.94. MaxLinear has a 1-year low of $23.42 and a 1-year high of $55.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.02 and a 200 day moving average of $42.87.

In related news, insider Curtis Ling sold 30,000 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total value of $1,484,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 985,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,748,095.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel A. Artusi sold 6,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.91, for a total transaction of $316,154.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 14,826 shares of company stock valued at $754,807 and sold 189,636 shares valued at $9,576,193. Company insiders own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the first quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

MaxLinear Company Profile

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

