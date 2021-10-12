MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Shares Gap Down to $47.26

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $47.26, but opened at $45.26. MaxLinear shares last traded at $47.03, with a volume of 1,202 shares traded.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on MaxLinear from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on MaxLinear from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on MaxLinear from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on MaxLinear from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on MaxLinear from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MaxLinear presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.10.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of -59.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.94.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.20. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 18.89% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $205.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.13 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

In other MaxLinear news, insider Steven G. Litchfield purchased 2,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.73 per share, for a total transaction of $124,893.86. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 107,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,878,385.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel A. Artusi sold 6,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.91, for a total value of $316,154.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 14,826 shares of company stock worth $754,807 and sold 189,636 shares worth $9,576,193. 8.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 909,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,628,000 after buying an additional 167,900 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,656,000. Rathbone Brothers plc acquired a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the 1st quarter worth approximately $659,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MaxLinear by 55.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 738,988 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,184,000 after purchasing an additional 262,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of MaxLinear by 0.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 650,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

