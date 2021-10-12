Mears Group (LON:MER) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $196.44

Shares of Mears Group plc (LON:MER) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 196.44 ($2.57) and traded as high as GBX 209 ($2.73). Mears Group shares last traded at GBX 204 ($2.67), with a volume of 34,979 shares.

MER has been the topic of a number of research reports. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 275 ($3.59) price target on shares of Mears Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Liberum Capital boosted their price objective on Mears Group from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 205 ($2.68) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 275 ($3.59) price objective on shares of Mears Group in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 275 ($3.59) price objective on shares of Mears Group in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Get Mears Group alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of £226.24 million and a P/E ratio of 3.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.67, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 207.45 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 196.44.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be issued a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th.

Mears Group Company Profile (LON:MER)

Mears Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of outsourced services to the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom. The company offers rapid response and planned maintenance services to local authorities; gas services and repair solutions; maintenance and repairs, capital works, energy investment, and regeneration solutions for public buildings; and grounds maintenance and asset management services.

Further Reading: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Mears Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mears Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.