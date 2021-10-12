Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR) Short Interest Update

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a drop of 84.2% from the September 15th total of 38,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 299,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NASDAQ MDRR traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,464,443. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.37. The stock has a market cap of $18.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.91. Medalist Diversified REIT has a 52 week low of $1.06 and a 52 week high of $6.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 7.47 and a quick ratio of 7.47.

Medalist Diversified REIT (NASDAQ:MDRR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.04. Medalist Diversified REIT had a negative net margin of 73.60% and a negative return on equity of 47.63%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.02%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Medalist Diversified REIT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Medalist Diversified REIT by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 36,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 21,742 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Medalist Diversified REIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Medalist Diversified REIT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Medalist Diversified REIT by 214.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 78,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 53,487 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.47% of the company’s stock.

About Medalist Diversified REIT

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, reposition, renovate, lease, and management of income-producing properties. It focuses on commercial properties, including flex-industrial and retail properties, multi-family residential properties, and limited service hotel properties. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Properties, Retail Center Properties, and Flex Center Property.

